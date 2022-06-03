Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 73,329 VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

VBIV stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $241.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.03. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

