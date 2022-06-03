Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 14,798 Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of CNTA opened at $3.25 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $305.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

