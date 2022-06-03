Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

COGT opened at $4.41 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Cogent Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.