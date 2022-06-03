Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,207,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $10.57 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.