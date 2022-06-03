Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,238 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at $1,589,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.21 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 84.48%. Analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $211,781.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 213,661 shares of company stock worth $257,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

