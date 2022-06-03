Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DICE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,784,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,592,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $14.60 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

