Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 3,574 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $367,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $60,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535. 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

IGM Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.