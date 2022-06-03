Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 922 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,130 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,851,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,375. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMVP opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMVP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

