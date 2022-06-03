Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 10,142 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,058,000 after buying an additional 443,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 710,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 583,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $27.03 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

