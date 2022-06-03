Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 952 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $59.91 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Krystal Biotech Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.