Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,631 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $259,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.