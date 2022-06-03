Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,631 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.8% of Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $259,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

V traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,262. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.