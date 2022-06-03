Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.97 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.