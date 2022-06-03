Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €225.35 ($242.31).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €158.96 ($170.92) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 12-month high of €242.00 ($260.22). The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of €150.12 and a 200 day moving average of €166.96.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

