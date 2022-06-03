Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $396.46

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.46 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.25). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 394 ($4.98), with a volume of 162,104 shares traded.

FAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.97) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £780.00 million and a PE ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 396.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 460.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($25,328.72).

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

