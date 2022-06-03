Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stake Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vonage were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $897,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,543 shares of company stock worth $2,338,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of VG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 33,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,671. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

