Wagerr Price Hits $0.0139 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $408.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,103,697 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.