Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $573,480.00

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $573,480.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,171,803 coins and its circulating supply is 80,196,591 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.