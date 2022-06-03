WAX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $93.24 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. WAX has a total market cap of $260.40 million and $93.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,877,863,731 coins and its circulating supply is 2,048,210,701 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

