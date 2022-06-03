WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 186,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

