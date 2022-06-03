Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Up 12.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 3,507,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,832,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$203.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.