Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 131,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 358,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.33.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

