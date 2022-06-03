Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($73.13) to GBX 5,730 ($72.49) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.18) to GBX 6,000 ($75.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,531.49.

NYSE RIO opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

