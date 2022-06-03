Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in HSBC by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.96) to GBX 590 ($7.46) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 560 ($7.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.52) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 735 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.43.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

