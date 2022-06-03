Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 785.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $20.04 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

