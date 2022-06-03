Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

