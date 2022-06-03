Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTM opened at $28.80 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

