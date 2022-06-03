Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

