Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after buying an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

