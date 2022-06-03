Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 108 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,535,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 185,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $178.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

