Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,019,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $95.37 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.57.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

