Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

