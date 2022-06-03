WhiteCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2.85 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $83.53 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

