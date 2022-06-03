William John Young Sells 29,296 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) COO William John Young sold 29,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $101,364.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William John Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, William John Young sold 10,954 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,462.68.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

