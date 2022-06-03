Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.96

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 24071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

