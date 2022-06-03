Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,776. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

