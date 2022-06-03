Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.22

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 1089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

