Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Market Capitalization Achieves $266,006.54

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $266,006.54 and $138.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $138.47 or 0.00463927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $819.85 or 0.02746751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00425136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

