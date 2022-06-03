XSGD Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 2% against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $112.94 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01194916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00429455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 167,557,149 coins and its circulating supply is 160,056,150 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

