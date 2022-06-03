Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Arch Capital Group reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year sales of $9.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 814,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

