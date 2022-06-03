Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.35 Billion

Brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.34 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $8.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $36.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $37.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,492. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

