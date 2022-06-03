Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.16). MediaAlpha posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 437,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 262,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,804. The stock has a market cap of $593.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.