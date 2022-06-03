Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) will report sales of $12.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.68 million and the lowest is $12.55 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $51.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 million to $52.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $61.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 million.

MRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 39.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.22. 34,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

