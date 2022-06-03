Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post $4.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the highest is $5.91. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.86 to $22.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $26.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,656 shares of company stock worth $3,975,845. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 43.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 179,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 475,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,920 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.