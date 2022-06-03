Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $78.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 209.30%.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $12,615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,141. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

