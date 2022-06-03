Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $78.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $81.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $111.60 million, with estimates ranging from $108.20 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 209.30%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $12,615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,141. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.
About UroGen Pharma (Get Rating)
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.