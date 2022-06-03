Zacks: Analysts Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMRGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.19). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.01. 22,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,997. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. Danimer Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

