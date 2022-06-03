Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.91 Million

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will announce $577.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.27 million and the highest is $600.40 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $504.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,392. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.59 and a 200-day moving average of $308.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

