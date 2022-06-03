Zacks: Analysts Expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Marathon Digital reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 296,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,326,694. The stock has a market cap of $922.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

