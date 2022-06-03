Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.42 billion and the lowest is $5.29 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.73.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $157.91. 48,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,683. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

