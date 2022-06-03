Zacks: Analysts Expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Several brokerages have commented on RGF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 102,319 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. 212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

