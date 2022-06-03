Zacks: Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WMC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 215,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a quick ratio of 1,098.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

